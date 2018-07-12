Want a hot body? This Miami fitness model will tell you how to get it

We know how much you want a hot body.

We live in Miami, for God’s sake.

We have to expose our skin more than the average American. YEAR ROUND.

There’s help out there.

A book recently piqued our interest. It’s called “The Hot Body Diet:The Plan to Radically Transform Your Body in 28 Days,” and it unapologetically tells you how to get your life right and your figure banging. There’s a Spanish version, too.

The self helper is written by ” Michelle Lewin, one of the biggest fitness models on the planet who has a whopping 13.1 million Instagram followers.

Based in South Florida, Lewin is part exercise/bodybuilder, part bikini babe.

The Venezuelan beauty has graced over 30 magazine covers, from Sports & Fitness to Her Muscle & Fitness and Iron Man.

Lewin, who looks as good dressed and she does undressed, will be hosting a book launch at 8 p.m. July 24 in Books and Books in Coral Gables.

She’ll be talking about how she keeps her weight down, takes the perfect selfie and maintains a sleek physique. The stunner’s routines can be done at home or at the gym. And the diet is all about taking the guess work out of eating, says Lewin on her website.

“You will have step-by-step meals, that are not only delicious but will help you kick start your metabolism and burn fat.”

We can deal.