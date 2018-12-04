Wanna be on the reality show that started them all? ‘Real World’ is looking for you

Believe it. MTV’s “Real World” is still a thing.

One of the original reality shows EVER (they have since dropped the “The” in the title) is looking for roommates, stat.

The search is on for seven strangers to become the newest cast of MTV’s iconic show, whose recent revival will be streaming for the first time ever on Facebook Watch. It first aired as “The Real World: New York” in May 1992 for those of you who weren’t alive way back then.

An open casting call is taking place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Burger and Beer Joint Brickell, 900 South Miami Ave., Suite 130.

It’s unclear where the show will shoot. It hit Miami for the fifth season.

So what kind of youngins are producers seeking?

“’The Real World’ thrives on having a diverse and dynamic cast,” reads an MTV release. “Our ideal candidate has a larger-than-life personality, a unique life story, an adventurous spirit and a personal roommagnetism that draws attention whenever they walk in the room. We are looking for open-minded and open-hearted people who can make us laugh and cry. We also love people who are at a turning point in their lives and have big decisions to make about their future.”

Past seasons have seen a few unusual individuals who share a house and have no issues with cameras being trained on them 24/7.

Diehard fans may remember such famous alumni as Puck, the wild man bike messenger; Isaac, who raised naked fish tank snorkeling to a whole new level; and Justin, the Southern gentleman with a scandal in his past.

“We look for characters from real life; people with strong personalities who are unafraid to speak their minds,” says executive producer Jonathan Murray.

Applicants should bring a recent picture (which will not be returned) and photo ID. You must be 21 years or older by March 2019. The max age is 34.

For those who can’t make it to the audition, you can apply online at www.bmpcasting.com/casting/realworld

It will air in Spring 2019, producers say.