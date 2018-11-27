Victoria’s Secret supermodel Gigi Hadid plays tourist in Miami – in a bikini

Gigi Hadid wearing Kai Lani Swimwear on the 2016 issue of Sports Illustrated | Photo by: YuTsai Photographer, @yutsai88

Gigi Hadid decided to celebrate her Thanksgiving weekend Miami style.

The model was seen here over the weekend out on a yacht doing what comes naturally for some lucky locals: hanging out in a bikini on a yacht.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel was with her little brother Anwar Hadid and some pals, taking in the view and playing tourist. On her Instagram it shows the party headed to historic Stiltsville on the edge of Biscayne Bay, with nothing but blue skies.

The simple caption: “Today.”

Hadid was apparently visiting with her friend, L.A. artist Austyn Weiner, who was born and raised in Miami. The reality star wrote that she was flying on a private jet to spend the weekend with her, alongside a black and white photo. “V grateful,” she wrote.

Oh, the good life.