Veteran sports reporter Dan Le Batard just got engaged. So who’s the mystery woman who stole his heart?

Dan Le Batard is single no more.

After 49 years on the planet, the sports journalist is engaged, reports The Miami Herald.

Who’s the lucky lady? She’s Valerie Scheide, Le Batard’s girlfriend of two years.

The Herald, where the the ESPN host used to work, reports that the longtime bachelor met the 29 year old South Miami resident by chance: She was walking through a restaurant where Le Batard’s parents were celebrating their 49th anniversary.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Scheide works at Peter Lik Fine Art Gallery, and has experience in the restaurant business, having been a hostess for 27 Restaurant & Bar and did social media for now defunct Brickell dive Tobacco Road.

Scheide did some modeling (no big surprise there, she’s gorgeous) in St. Louis. In a profile for her agency there, TalentPlus, she calls herself a “visual artist” who likes blues music and works out almost every day.

Scheide and Le Batard definitely have one thing in common: Her profile also says she studied journalism at Miami Dade College.

The two lovebirds are set to wed sometime next year, adds The Herald.