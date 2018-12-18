Vanessa Hudgens just celebrated her birthday with an over the top party at a Miami hotspot

Is she 30 already?

The teen from “High School Musical” is all grown up.

We’re talking about Vanessa Hudgens, who traveled to Miami on Friday to chat with press about her latest movie, “Second Act,” starring the one and only Jennifer Lopez.

The two actresses were at the Four Seasons Miami Hotel to talk about the movie about a Walmart greeter (Lopez) who lies about her qualifications to get a high level corporate position.

They play coworkers in the flick, which had a VIP screening in Miami back in November when JLo showed up with ARod.

After the press junket, Hudgens stopped by Dave Grutman’s It new restaurant Swan Miami with her boyfriend, actor Austin Butler, and a few pals. After dinner, the cake was sent out and it was LIT. Literally.

The baker Divine Delicacies posted a video on Instagram when the cake was brought out and you can hear Hudgens scream, “Oh my God!”

“Blow out the candles!” someone yells. “Quick!”

Hudgens apparently had another party elsewhere with a Lord of the Rings theme.

Hey, you only turn 30 once.