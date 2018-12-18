Posted on

Vanessa Hudgens just celebrated her birthday with an over the top party at a Miami hotspot

Getty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Is she 30 already?

The teen from “High School Musical” is all grown up.

We’re talking about Vanessa Hudgens, who traveled to Miami on Friday to chat with press about her latest movie, “Second Act,” starring the one and only Jennifer Lopez.

The two actresses were at the Four Seasons Miami Hotel to talk about the movie about a Walmart greeter (Lopez) who lies about her qualifications to get a high level corporate position.

They play coworkers in the flick, which had a VIP screening in Miami back in November when JLo showed up with ARod.

After the press junket, Hudgens stopped by Dave Grutman’s It new restaurant Swan Miami with her boyfriend, actor Austin Butler, and a few pals. After dinner, the cake was sent out and it was LIT. Literally.

The  baker Divine Delicacies posted a video on Instagram when the cake was brought out and you can hear Hudgens scream, “Oh my God!”

“Blow out the candles!” someone yells. “Quick!”

Hudgens apparently had another party elsewhere with a Lord of the Rings theme.

Hey, you only turn 30 once.

 

Comments

More Like This
In Miami, we don’t pardon turkeys. The county mayor just pardoned two pigs
Soyka is being sold. Here’s what’s next for one of Miami’s oldest and most iconic restaurants
At this new bar in Wynwood, you can swap vintage items for drink specials
Miami Guide
Super NewNo need to hit the mega clubs. Try these new lounges and bars in Miami.
Tourists Miami was super good this year, Santa. Here’s our Christmas Wish List
This new South Beach hotel is bringing back 1940s glamour — and the conga line