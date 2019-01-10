‘Ugly Betty’ is back (sort of) in Telemundo’s latest show ‘Betty en NY’

The mystery is over: Telemundo had a big reveal at its studios in Doral on Wednesday.

We know now the star of their much anticipated show “Betty in NY,” a reboot of the smash hit Colombian telenovela “Yo Soy Betty La Fea,” which later spawned “Ugly Betty” starring America Ferrera in the U.S.

Drumroll….She’s Elyfer Torres.

The 21-year-old Mexican actress appeared at the Telemundo Center in character, frizzy hair, braces, glasses and all.

“Betty en NY,” the first scripted series show shot in the new Telemundo Center, focuses on Torres character, a finance whiz who tries out New York City to pursue her corporate-raider dreams. Production went on in both Miami and NYC.

Six months after being rejected for multiple jobs due to her dowdy appearance and plain Jane style, she lands a job as the secretary to the president of mega-glamorous fashion house V&M, played by Mexican actor Erick Elías. Betty immediately starts crushing on her handsome boss.

“Crafting a new way to tell an entertaining story for the whole family like Betty’s was an exciting challenge as the world has changed much since her debut,” said Marcos Santana, president of Telemundo Global Studios. “The best part about bringing this character back is that Betty remains a role model that never goes out of style.”

It debuts next month.