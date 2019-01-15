TV’s Johanna Gomez shows transformation after breast cancer in #10yearchallenge post

Facebook’s latest photo craze has social media users scrambling their files for throwback and flashback photos.

Admit it: It’s fun to see your friends and see how well (or not) well they’ve aged over a decade.

For Johanna Gomez, the #10yearchallenge represented something a little different.

The TV personality revealed two very different pictures alongside one another on Tuesday. In one, Gomez is pregnant (2009), the other she is a sports bra with ripped abs looking amazingly fit.

“2009 pregnant with Z and this morning. #2009 #2019 #nofilter,” she wrote.

When you read the rest of the caption, though, you realize what Gomez has been through in a decade.

“I’m going to celebrate what my body did in 10 years. I had three babies, went through chemo, mastectomy, reconstruction and I’m beating #cancer.”

Many friends and followers hadn’t realized Gomez had been through a health crisis.

The former Miami Heat dancer (2002-2004) turned Fox Sports reporter was diagnosed in February 2017.

“I was in shock,” she said in a 2018 NBA video discussing her battle, which included 16 rounds of chemo. “I didn’t want cancer to define me.”

Most were in general agreement that her announcement was the best of the 10 year challenge posts they’d seen.

“I think you win this game!!” commented one.

“Had no idea about the breast cancer…you go girl!!!! Glad you are cancer free!” posted another friend.

Added another: “Wow you’re as strong as they come girl. I had no idea. but you’re awesome and a wonderful person. so proud to call u friend. you rock and I agree bu far 1 of the best 10 year challenge I have seen.”