Trevor Noah is taping ‘The Daily Show’ in Miami Beach. There’s a catch.

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Trevor Noah, what a welcome visitor.

The South African comedian will bring his “Daily Show” to Miami Beach right before midterm elections.

The Comedy Central star will be doing a week’s worth of shows, from Oct. 29-Nov. 1, taping from The Fillmore.

Why here? Why now?

Because Florida.

Our storied state “highlights many of 2018’s most important election issues,” reads a release from the cable channel. Um, you could say that.

We’re thinking about a few topics Noah may touch on: Trump, Trump and more Trump.

Here’s the bad news: Tickets are long gone. You’ll have to watch on Comedy Central. The shows air at 11 p.m. Or you could stalk him outside the theater (don’t tell him we sent you).

