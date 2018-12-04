Timbaland missed his own pre-Art Basel party on a private island

An exclusive pre-Art Basel party on Fisher Island isn’t the kind of party you blow off, especially not if it’s your party. But music producer Timbaland was a no-show on Monday night at his Books, Beats & Basel party.

The party on the first floor of a condo featured a Miami sunset, an open bar and Miami artist Stephen Gamson with his pop up art exhibit. “To do something on this private island is very special,” Gamson said, describing Basel as the week that “this whole city transforms into the Olympics of the art world.”

But there was no Timbaland, whose son DMXCI was in attendance showing off some of his writings and paintings that will be featured in a forthcoming self-published book.

Organizers of the events gave several explanations for Timbaland’s absence. Initially, he was supposed to arrive in a helicopter, and then a yacht and then by ferry.

Party-goers were told the ferry shut down. But when we asked, ferry employees said it was still in operation, but they did cut off traffic to the party at 6 p.m.

“Timbaland and Zaytoven got stuck at the ferry. They would not let anyone else on,” publicist Lamont Johnson later explained. “He was supposed to pull up in a yacht, but decided to just come regularly. They got stuck at the ferry checkpoint.”

Timbaland was supposed to arrive at 5:30 p.m.

“We have an extensive list of people invited to this, I hope they can all get on and make it,” Gamson said.

Obviously the star attraction could not.