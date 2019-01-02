Tiffany Haddish apologizes for disastrous New Year’s show in Miami

Tiffany Haddish got bombed in Miami, then bombed her set.

Sounds like a joke, but no, it’s reality.

The “Night School” star apologized on social media Tuesday after a disastrous New Year’s Eve set at the James L. Knight Center in Miami the night before.

Haddish retweeted a story from TheRoot.com, admitting to having a bad show. The article was titled, “Tiffany Haddish Bombs, Drinks with Fans Instead.”

“Yes this happened,” read the post. “I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened [sic] again.”

Video of the show obtained by TMZ and now on YouTube shows Haddish rambling. “This is crazy. I really want to talk about some stuff and it’s like I can’t remember none of it. I just feel like, ‘Whatever!’”

She attempts to crack a joke about her mother getting out of a mental institution. She says she asked her mother to burp her like she used to and the bitch punched me in the back, but the laughs aren’t there.

Another shot shows Haddish swigging from a large bottle of Ciroc vodka.

“I am never doing this again,” she tells the audience. “I will never allow myself to be this woe the f–k out,” meaning she screwed up royally.

Tickets started at $49.50 to see the comic on her ironically named “She Ready Tour.”

So what went wrong? It may have been a lack of sleep, a bad hangover, or a combination of both.

The 39-year-old California native posted an Instagram video looking a mess and slurring her words Monday morning, saying she hadn’t slept because she was partying all night in Miami. She didn’t even know the name of the venue where she was performing and told fans to check her website for details.

People were duly upset; some even walked out.

A Twitter user with the handle Surelle summed up the situation with this post: “Tiffany Haddish just bombed her show in Miami. We left in the middle of her set along with a lot of other people. Very disappointed, I hope that you are better prepared before your next show. #shenotready.”

But others came to her defense: User @TorraineWalker posted: “Everybody has an off night, that’s life. I just regret I flew out from Miami too early to get a rum & coke.”