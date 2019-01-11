This Univision reality show is all about making dreams come true, say hosts

All manner of delightful things can happen on a cruise ship. That is one of the takeaways for audiences of the new reality “La gran sorpresa” (“The Big Surprise”), that airs on UniMás starting Friday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m.

As in the first season, the show will be hosted by Poncho de Anda, who will accompany passengers aboard three Carnival cruise ships.

During the journey, several families that were separated for various reasons will be reunited and dreams will become reality for many people who were victims of immigration policies, diseases, natural disasters, personal disagreements and other causes.

“This new season comes with some changes. While in the previous season I stayed on the boat all the time, now I accompany the families in their tours through Ketchikan, Alaska; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Barcelona, ​​Monte Carlo and other cities where there are many surprises,” De Anda explained to El Nuevo Herald. “Another important change is the addition of Clarissa Molina of ‘El Gordo and La Flaca,’ who co-hosts the program with me.”

When referring to his colleague, the presenter highlighted “her special gift” of overcoming all the obstacles that were presented during the six months of production. Then he confessed that both are very sentimental.

On the first episode we meet Amneris López, a Puerto Rican nurse specializing in pediatric oncology, who after losing everything during Hurricane Maria, decided to move to Tennessee with her husband and son. But their financial limitations and language barrier prevented her from obtaining her nursing license in her newly adopted community. The story will have its happy ending on the high seas.

“Amneris has a very beautiful humility. I was impressed by her modesty. When she got on the cruise she said she was not worthy of everything that was happening around her after receiving the surprise,” recalled De Anda, whose career includes work on “Despierta América,” “Dale con ganas,” the Billboard Latin Music Awards, the Miss Universe pageant and the online series “Tec + Humana,” a series about innovative Hispanics in world of tech, among other jobs.

“The program combines the emotional factor with the aspirational factor as it is loaded with unexpected situations that pull at your heartstrings. At the same time, the best moments happen in incredible places that anyone would like to visit,” said the communicator.

Clarissa Molina added, “people always seek to identify themselves with positive stories that make them believe ‘I can do it’ and that is what ‘La gran sorpresa‘ offers.”

The Dominican television personality became known after winning the popular reality show “Nuestra Belleza Latina VIP,” in 2016. In addition to her work on “El Gordo and La Flaca,” she acted in the film “Qué león,” along with reggaeton singer Ozuna.

“The show emphasizes the importance of having the family together and that good times live on in our minds,” de Anda concluded.

‘La gran sopresa’ will air 8 p.m. Fridays on UniMás and repeated 5 p.m. Sundays on Univisión.

