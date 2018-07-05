This Univision host left ‘Despierta America’ due to pregnancy complications
Ana Patricia Gamez had to depart “Despierta America” to go on maternity leave a little sooner than expected, reports People en Espanol.
Originally, the host told viewers she was going to work until the last possible moment, but, unfortunately, there is a complication with the baby.
Les cuento que hoy tuve ultrasonido para ver el crecimiento de mi bebe y su peso ❤️ ya está cerquita de las 7 libras, este jueves cumplo las 37 pero si ya estuviera en las 39 semanas hoy mismo me inducían el parto 😅 porque estoy baja de líquido amniótico 💦 por lo que el doctor me mando a descansar unos días hasta un nuevo ultrasonido el próximo martes 🙏🏼 por eso no me verán en @DespiertAmerica por ahora ❤️ @JesusFoto @BalloonsByLuzPaz
On Instagram Tuesday, the Mexican TV personality, 30, posted a picture of her holding her bump, with the caption explaining the problem. An ultrasound revealed that the baby weighs almost seven pounds, but is low on amniotic fluid. She will have to be induced.
The doctor ordered bed rest for now, she added.
The Mira Quien Baila star announced her pregnancy in January. She and her husband Luis Martinez, also have a daughter Giulietta, 2.