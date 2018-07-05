Posted on

This Univision host left ‘Despierta America’ due to pregnancy complications

Miamicom
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Ana Patricia Gamez had to depart “Despierta America” to go on maternity leave a little sooner than expected, reports People en Espanol.

Originally, the host told viewers she was going to work until the last possible moment, but, unfortunately, there is a complication with the baby.

On Instagram Tuesday, the Mexican TV personality, 30, posted a picture of her holding her bump, with the caption explaining the problem. An ultrasound revealed that the baby weighs almost seven pounds, but is low on amniotic fluid. She will  have to be induced.

The doctor ordered bed rest for now, she added.

The Mira Quien Baila star announced her pregnancy in January. She and her husband Luis Martinez, also have a daughter Giulietta, 2.

 

Comments

More Like This
Stop driving past Shell World in the Florida Keys. It’s a national treasure.
You might think it’s fun, but having a pool is the worst. Here’s why.
This is the only time of year you can afford to go to these fancy Miami spas
Miami Guide
En FuegoThis is the most extensive, out-of-control list of happy hours in Miami. You are welcome.
He turned this former ‘vaquita’ Farm Store into a ‘not quite Cuban’ restaurant
Five times the viandero’s grocery store on wheels saved your life