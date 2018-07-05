This Univision host left ‘Despierta America’ due to pregnancy complications

Ana Patricia Gamez had to depart “Despierta America” to go on maternity leave a little sooner than expected, reports People en Espanol.

Originally, the host told viewers she was going to work until the last possible moment, but, unfortunately, there is a complication with the baby.

On Instagram Tuesday, the Mexican TV personality, 30, posted a picture of her holding her bump, with the caption explaining the problem. An ultrasound revealed that the baby weighs almost seven pounds, but is low on amniotic fluid. She will have to be induced.

The doctor ordered bed rest for now, she added.

The Mira Quien Baila star announced her pregnancy in January. She and her husband Luis Martinez, also have a daughter Giulietta, 2.