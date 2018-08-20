This Univision host is done ignoring her social media trolls. Now she is fighting back

Francisca Lachapel won over audiences by being herself and now she is equally sincere and direct with those who hide behind social media to criticize her.

“My social media are my home. If someone comes to my house to offend me, well, I am also going to defend myself,” said the Univision presenter in an interview with El Nuevo Herald.

Since winning Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2015, the Dominican has been making strides with her work as a presenter on “Despierta América.” She has earned plenty of admirers in her three years on television, but she has also endured a good deal of criticism, like all public figures. That is why she decided to end “the silence” after “enduring” the attacks.

The most recent case occurred when she posted a comment on Instagram about the advantages of filters. One of her followers told her that she needed them because she is so “ugly.”

“I, at least, use a thousand filters and go on with my life. But you are so insecure and self conscious that you live hidden and insecure behind this account,” she responded to the stalker.

Lachapel confessed that words like that hurt her, because she is “a person who feels and suffers” and although she is a public figure, she decided to respond when she finds it necessary.

“I prefer peace, love, but I also have my character, and if I feel that I have to say something, I say it, no matter the consequences,” she said.

At the same time she urged others to not to be passive in the face of bullying because this can affect everyone’s safety, especially young people.

“We’ve seen it, there are people who kill themselves, their self-esteem is destroyed forever with a simple comment of that kind,” she said.

Lachapel, 28, doubled down in her defense of the right to respond to cyberbullying.

“If I can prevent that person from bullying me, and think twice before bullying someone else, then I consider it a service. So now, no more silence. If it stings me and it hurts, I respond.”

On the other hand, Lachapel, who enjoys sharing phrases of encouragement on social media, has this advice for young people who face any kind of rejection: “Focus on what you can control, your attitude.”

“Those who criticize you, those who bully you, are your biggest admirers. So, how can you bother them? By shining! Let them explode with rage,” she said.

They have called her ‘monster’ on social media and now she dominates in the new edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina VIP. Jose A. Iglesias

Lachapel emigrated from the Dominican Republic to New York in 2010 to help her mother financially. Working as a waitress in the Big Apple, her dream of reaching television began to take shape. A neighbor was the one who suggested that she attend the contest of Nuestra Belleza Latina. She began to “visualize” what it would be like to be a beauty queen, and to do that she put her face on the photo of Vanessa de Roide, winner in 2012.

Her participation in this year’s edition, which takes place in November, will be to provide support to the girls in the competition.

“I cannot wait to see how the program is going to change the lives of the participants, just as it has changed the lives of the 10 winners,” she concluded.