This South Beach hotel has a rooftop park for dogs. Humans are invited, too

No, it’s not OK to bring your dog into Publix with you even if you claim it’s your emotional support dog.

But guess what? You can now bring your prized pooch with you to the Hyatt Centric South Beach‘s Wooftop Park, the area’s very first rooftop dog park, where your furry pals can yap it up while you soak up the sun, sup and sip on cocktails.

It’s a ruff life at Hyatt Centric South Beach’s Wooftop Park Hyatt Centric South Beach

That’s right, while you and your human friends dig into their new Saturday brunch menu of smoked salmon omelettes, Shakshuka benedicts and mimosas, Muffy, Fluffy and Puffy can frolic on astroturf with nary a worry in the world.

Bow, wow, wow, yippie yo, yippie yay!