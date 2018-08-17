This novela star proposed to his girlfriend on a Telemundo reality show

Colombian actors Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo share a kiss in the most magical place on earth.

After 10 years of dating, actor Sebastián Caicedo finally took the next step in his relationship with actress Carmen Villalobos. And he did it without fear in front of the television cameras.

The Bogota native, best known for his portrayal of El Tostado in the series “El Señor de los cielos” and “El Chema,” proposed to the 35-year-old actress in a live call on the reality show “Exatlón Estados Unidos,” which airs on Telemundo.

The call, as People en Español reported, was a reward that the Colombian actor earned for his “good performance” in the competition.

“I want to marry you. Do you want to marry me?,” Caicedo began timidly, to which Villalobos responded with a cry of “what?” followed by nervous laughter.

– I’m officially asking you if you want to marry me.

– I don’t believe you, really?

– Yes, it’s serious.

– Oh my God, I’m going to cry more. Yes. I want to marry you! I can not believe you told me.

While Villalobos, known for her character Catalina Santana in “Sin senos sí hay paraíso,” erupted with laughter and cries of joy, the actor declared his love and assured her that he did not want to distance himself from her “not for work, not for anything.”

“I want us to continue building the life we ​​have been for 10 years in a new phase with the blessing of God and that our life continues to be more beautiful each day,” the 36-year-old actor added.

To end the call, the actor said, “Hey, you’re going to be my wife.”

In an Instagram post of the video of the proposal, Villalobos explained that they hadn’t spoken for a month because the program did not allow them any contact while Caicedo is in the contest held in the Dominican Republic.

The Colombian actors had been talking about marriage during the last months. In an interview with Vea magazine, the couple said in April that when they got married they were going to have three weddings: the Catholic, the civil and the spiritual.