This New York-style deli opened three locations in South Florida within a year. They all just closed

When Hank and Harry’s Deli opened in 2017 on Miami Beach, there was a bit of renewed hope that the near-extinct restaurant species of the Jewish deli was about to experience a bit of a resurgence–especially when H&H opened two more locations, one in South Miami and the other in the Aventura Mall.

When South Miami’s location abruptly closed in August, we asked co-owner Buzzy Sklar what happened. Sklar explained he was no longer involved in that location, which was going from full service to fast casual. That never happened and the place just closed.

Recently the other remaining H&H locations still owned by Sklar quietly closed, causing some to believe, sadly, that the Jewish deli restaurant resurgence was, well, chopped liver.

“It was just time to move on,” Sklar told us. “Landlords in today’s environment are not making it easy to do business. I’ve [been in the restaurant business] for 25 years. I’m now going to pick projects to consult on and run my campaign for council in Bal Harbour.”