This movie star just caused some major problems on his flight out of Miami

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MAY 23: Jonathan Rhys Meyers visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 23, 2017 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Jonathan Rhys Meyers is causing problems again. At the airport. Again.

If fans of the actor recall, last September, Meyers was detained by security at Dublin Airport after staggering about and looking disheveled. Alcohol seems to have been the issue.

On Sunday, the Tudors star was detained again, this time at LAX. TMZ reports he was on an AmericanAirlines flight from (where else?) Miami with his wife and baby son Wolf when the two began to argue midflight.

Apparently, the 40-year-old Irishman also was vaping, a no-no. Using a e-cigarette is a federal violation and can result in a hefty fine.

Los Angeles Airport Police told DailyMail.com that they received reports Meyers was causing a mile high “disturbance,” and cops were waiting for him when he landed. Ultimately, the movie star, a recovering alcoholic, was not charged.

“Police met the plane at the gate. Police conducted a full investigation and found there was no domestic incident or smoking incident that had occurred and found that there was no crime,” read an LAPD police report.

Meyers’ drunken tantrum meant passengers were left waiting on his plane for more than an hour.

It is unclear why the “Bend it Like Beckham” star, 40, was in South Florida. Maybe he wanted to check out David Beckham’s new soccer digs?

Back in 2007, it was more of the same for Meyers, who was arrested for the first time at Dublin Airport for public drunkenness.