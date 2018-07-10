This Miami Lakes Mexican mainstay opening in Doral has all you can eat tacos

Miami Lakes Mexican mainstay Cancun Grill has decided to branch out after nearly 28 years in biz, opening its second location in Doral. The decision to open a second location wasn’t on the fly either. Martín Cardenas, executive chef and owner, traveled back and forth to Mexico over the past year, bringing back decor– and a consulting chef.

Mexico by way of Miami Lakes at Cancun Grill’s new Doral locale Cancun Grill

“My family and I have traveled to Mexico several times over the last year, collecting everything we need to deliver an entirely authentic dining experience to Doral: spices, inspiration, art, décor – even our consulting chef,” said Cardenas. “We can’t wait to introduce our culture and cuisine to the residents and businesses of the area.”

Included in that culture and cuisine–an expansive exhibition kitchen, Guacamole Bar and “Barra de Mariscos,” for the chef’s table experience.

Consulting Chef Gustavo Zepeda’s menu uses as many organic and locally sourced ingredients as possible in his dishes which include Tacos al Pastor, shaved on the spot from the rotating “trompo;” Tacos Gobernador with crispy grilled shrimp, chipotle aioli, Oaxaca cheese, guac and pickled veggies; Guacamole Chicharron de Rib Eye; Ceviche de camaron o pescado in the family’s secret sauce; and Chimichangas Barbacoa with homemade ranchera sauce, which is one of many house-made sauces.

Taking Tuesdays to the next level, the restaurant does all you can eat tacos on Tuesdays and Thursday nights with kids eating free Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday after 4 p.m.

Then there’s the tequila, lots of it, in fact, with one of the largest mezcal collections in SoFlo. A nightly happy hour from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. will allow you to go through that collection pretty quickly.

Opening day is set for Monday, July 23.