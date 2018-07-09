This Love & Hip Hop star just opened a nail salon with a $1,000 treatment. Yes.

This isn’t your average nail salon.

Get Nailed Bar Miami is owned and operated by a bona fide reality star, not to mention local legend, DJ Michelle Pooch.

The Love and Hip Hop Miami star and her partner Jason Cuza offer beauty junkies unique services with a cool vibe on the side.

The salon, located in Wynwood, features an in house DJ booth, disco ball, a Remy Martin bar and services with a celebrity theme: Think The Mary J mani with the Britney Bitch customized nail art add-on.

Get Nailed Bar has variously priced mani pedi options, from a $35 quickie to a $70 VIP service, which includes nail shaping, cuticle care, exfoliating scrub, hydration mask, massage, and premium polish.

Talk about a VIP experience: The fancy salon offers “The Queen Bey – The Gold Record Expedition” that costs a whopping $1,000. That’s because of the 24 carat gold exfoliating scrub and nail polish. What’s the tip on that? Hmm.

“We know our guests are here to get their nails done but the fun experience we’ve created is the icing on the cake,” says Pooch. “Jason and I want them to let loose, enjoy themselves all while getting the best most efficient nail service you can find in Miami.”

Famous visitors have already been in, like “Keeping up with the Kardashians” costar Larsa Pippen as well rap legend/LAHHM queen Trina.

There’s not only a music theme, but an artsy one, too. Out front is an image of the iconic Monopoly Man by artist Alec Monopoly.

You may even some VH1 cameras around.