This JWoww divorce just took an even uglier turn: Read her open letter to her ex

This divorce has turned ugly. Really ugly.

We’re talking about Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her estranged husband Roger Mathews.

A year ago, there were rumblings their marriage was in trouble after the “Jersey Shore” star linked back up with her roommates for a reunion reboot in Miami Beach.

A few months later, Farley filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

In the wake of the filing, Mathews, who looked like he was a good dad to their two small children (at least on Instagram), made some pretty harsh accusations. He said that the reality star was trying to keep Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2, away from him.

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he said on social media later. “I’m just gonna keep it simple. I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s–t, any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into…again..and not a good one.”

Now we are seeing a different side to the story: JWoww’s side.

On her personal website Wednesday, Farley posted a lengthy and disturbing open letter to Mathews. The post is complete with two videos showing physical arguments and a copy of the police report in which cops came to their New Jersey home in December over domestic abuse allegations. She was granted a temporary restraining order.

“You hurt the children and you hurt me,” JWoww wrote in all caps. “I confided in you about my painful past as a survivor of domestic violence. How shameful that you used it to beat me down further.”

An insider told RadarOnline that the abuse was ongoing throughout the three year marriage.

“If she had a video that showed each and every time he physically abused and assaulted her it would be a ten-hour long documentary,” the source told the site. “Jenni was battered, beaten down and broken by him. She was hoping that he would change, but he never did.”