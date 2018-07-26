Think you’re having a bad summer? LuAnn de Lesseps’ life is one big, hot mess

When you think your summer (or even day) is going badly, just Google News Luann de Lesseps.

The Real Housewives of New York City star is in rehab for the second time in less than a year.

Her kids hate her.

She lost her royal title.

Her second marriage lasted a nanosecond.

She was humiliated on the world stage (see RHONYC reruns for details).

Want more? The fallen socialite has legal hassles up the ying yang.

While she attempts to get treatment after a humiliating incident at a Palm Beach hotel in January, her lawyer attempted to make a plea deal on her behalf.

No dice.

The Florida judge ordered De Lesseps must appear in person in the case over the arrest in which she is charged with resisting a police officer with violence, trespass in an occupied structure and disorderly intoxication.

De Lesseps, who seemed to be on the right path and getting healthy, has agreed to plead guilty; the court date was set for Aug. 29.

Sounds like it’s going to be very dry summer. According to Daily Mail, the reality star is going to pay dearly, but at least not go to jail.

The ex royal will have to attend AA meetings, undergo random drug tests, not consume alcohol and do community service.

On the bright side, Andy Cohen didn’t fire her from Bravo, so she still has a job.

And a plot line.