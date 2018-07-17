Posted on

These umbrellas have completely taken over Miami Instagram — but they’re kinda cool

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

We found the spot that will make your Instagram blow up this summer.

It’s a new pop up art installation at Giralda Plaza in Coral Gables called Umbrella Sky Project, by Portugal based creative agency Sextafeira. Similar pops up have appeared in Lisbon, Paris as well as Pensacola, Florida, and Pittsburgh.

Prepare your eyes for an intense rainbow of colors.

Dozens of Skittles colored umbrellas are hanging from cables over the Giralda Avenue Plaza, making for amazing photo ops (not to mention much needed shade).

Get this: There will be an actual message behind your selfies. You are supporting the city of Coral Gables and cities all over the world, in general.

Portugal-based creative agency Sextafeira created the Umbrella Sky Project to “bring life and protection to public spaces,” it says.

So get ready for the most vibrant Instagram feed ever. You’ll get yoga Umbrella Sky poses:

Fashion blogger-type Umbrella Sky poses:

People pointing up at the Umbrella Sky:

Sultry Umbrella Sky:

Mary Poppins Umbrella Sky:

And cute baby Umbrella Sky:

Miami, get ready for a colorful summer.

