These Telemundo stars were suspended for making racist gestures. Now it looks like they are coming back

Chef James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme will return next week to “Un Nuevo Día,” three and a half weeks after they were suspended for making gestures considered racist by the Asian community living in the United States.

“The two will return to their work on ‘Un Nuevo Día’ on Monday,” said a chain executive.

Tahhan and Bencosme left the air on June 28, a day after they celebrated the South Korean triumph at the 2018 World Cup, which allowed the Mexico team to pass to the second round.

Six members of the telenovela “El señor de los cielos,” including one of its protagonists, Carmen Aub, celebrated South Korea’s victory with the same gesture and were also suspended by Telemundo, although they have been working since last week.

All those involved issued heartfelt apologies, but even so the company, part of NBC Universal, decided that they should be punished.

The unfortunate episode highlights the urgency with which Hispanic television networks must educate and sensitize their cast about what is offensive and what is allowed in other cultures.

Most of its celebrities come from Latin America, where this behavior is not considered racist, perhaps because in most Latin American countries Asian communities are not powerful, with the exception of Brazil and Peru.

A small investment in training on the subject could save them millions of dollars and avoid such bitter moments for their employees.