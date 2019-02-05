There’s a new water park opening in Aventura. Here’s what you have to do to go

Slide aside, Grapeland.

Because this new water park at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura sounds dope.

Tidal Cove will be a massive aquatic entertainment center which includes seven slides, a lazy river, rafting adventure and a pool with a man-made beach.

Summer’s not far off now; a park spokesperson says the opening is set for sometime in March.

We’re waiting here patiently.

“Daring drops, turns, and twisting spirals await when you make a splash at Tidal Cove!” reads a description. “Conquer a gravity-defying raft ride, thrill to a freefall loop, meander along a lazy river, and make a new friend in the Kids Cove.”

But before you (or the munchkins) get too pumped, there’s an eensy weesy catch. You have to actually stay at the luxury hotel in order to go.

The fine print? Yes. Sadly, entry is open to guests only and rooms don’t come cheap.

We found a reservation on a random May weekend for a junior suite with a king bed that cost a cool $569.

Tidal Cove will also require you to pay for a club membership starting at $75 a day.

But for your adorable kids? Anything.

Plus, aren’t you still congratulating yourself on the fact that we have no polar vortex and can actually go to water parks the entire year round?