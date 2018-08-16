There’s a movie festival just for Harry Potter fans. And it’s way affordable.

Harry Potter fans are going to want to jump all over this one.

All nine Wizarding World films are hitting the Cinemark Paradise luxury theater in Davie Aug. 31-Sept. 6 for the Wizarding World XD Week festival.

And this special event isn’t going to cost you: Tickets are just $5 per movie, or $25 for a pass to see all the flicks, including Fantastic Beasts. The pass also includes a collectible keychain, a specially designed cup (refillable through the end of the year) and a commemorative festival badge.

The cost is pretty good considering you’ll be sitting in luxury recliners, have a full service restaurant at your disposal as well as a bar in the lobby.

For ticket/s info go to cinemark.com/wizardingworld. For the film schedule: www.cinemark.com/wizardingworldfestivalpass?rclick=0&showDate=08/03/2018

Wands and broomsticks optional.