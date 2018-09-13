There is major personal news ESPN’s Dan Le Batard has been keeping secret. Here it is

ESPN’s Dan Le Batard and girlfriend Valerie Scheide recently became engaged and plan to marry in 2019.

One of South Florida’s most steadfastly unmarried men — a guy People magazine once called one of America’s most eligible bachelors — is available no more.

Dan Le Batard is off the market.

The popular Miami-based ESPN radio and television host, who just signed a four-year contract extension with the network, recently became engaged to his girlfriend of two years, Valerie Scheide. They plan to marry in late 2019.

Le Batard, former Miami Herald sports columnist, has not yet announced his engagement publicly on either of his ESPN platforms, the Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz or Highly Questionable, both taped on South Beach. But sources close to the couple tell us Le Batard popped the question during a recent vacation in Kenya and Tanzania, a safari organized by Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill, a weekly regular on Dan’s radio show.

Dan met Valerie, a lifelong Miamian, two years ago, noticing her walking through a restaurant at which his parents, Gonzalo (Papi) and Lourdes, were celebrating their 49th wedding anniversary.

Dan is 49, by the way. His bride-to-be is 29.

