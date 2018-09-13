There is major personal news ESPN’s Dan Le Batard has been keeping secret. Here it is
One of South Florida’s most steadfastly unmarried men — a guy People magazine once called one of America’s most eligible bachelors — is available no more.
Dan Le Batard is off the market.
The popular Miami-based ESPN radio and television host, who just signed a four-year contract extension with the network, recently became engaged to his girlfriend of two years, Valerie Scheide. They plan to marry in late 2019.
Dan met Valerie, a lifelong Miamian, two years ago, noticing her walking through a restaurant at which his parents, Gonzalo (Papi) and Lourdes, were celebrating their 49th wedding anniversary.
Dan is 49, by the way. His bride-to-be is 29.
Your best wishes and/or snarky comments go here.