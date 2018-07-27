The reporter that got slapped by a novela star just lost his job in Univision’s layoffs

In the course of a single year, reporter Paco Fuentes from the successful program “El Gordo y la Flaca” has been hit with two major blows.

The first one launched him into the national spotlight when telenovela hunk Eduardo Yanez insulted and slapped him for asking a tough question at a red carpet event in Los Angeles.

And now the second blow to Fuentes: the beloved star of the news and gossip program led by Lily Estefan and Raúl De Molina has been laid off from Univision. He is yet another victim of the institutional crisis that the Spanish language media giant is undergoing.

The sacked reporter, who filed a civil lawsuit against Yáñez shortly after the altercation, shared the bad news on his Instagram account on Thursday.

“Today not only do I leave my house, I leave my home @univision. I leave with great pain but with my head held high knowing that I did things with all the love and professionalism possible for all of you who do us the favor of watching, reading and listening to us day after day,” wrote the journalist, who has forged a successful path as an entertainment reporter.

“I have nothing left but to thank God and those who allowed me to be part of this spectacular session in life. I hope that soon I will open another door as big as @elgordoylaflaca to stay close to you,” he added.

His departure from one of the most popular entertainment programs on Hispanic television is part of the new restructuring announced this week by Vincent Sadusky, the CEO of Univision. The goal is to course correct the media company which has been economically affected by “experiments” that failed, he said in a memo to employees.

“Many of these new ideas had consumed our resources disproportionately, while some of our core activities had a significant lack of resources,” the executive said, referring to English language digital media properties that Univision acquired in recent years which are currently up for sale.

Among those affected are several well-known figures with long and successful careers in the television, such as Paola Elorza, the Chilean meteorologist from Miami’s Noticias 23.

Beloved for his numerous interviews with Mexican and international stars, Fuentes received support from the audience after his dismissal from Univision.

“My beautiful Paco we are going to miss you very much but remember that God’s timing is perfect and if now you closed this door God will open another and bigger because you are a great human being very soon we will see you on television again that you are a great reporter I love you my Paco and you live in the hearts of many people that love you and keep moving forward because you are a champion,” wrote the user @makeuplover1119.