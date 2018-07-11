The MegaRumba festival is coming back to Wynwood. Here are five reasons to go.

Ay, que bien.

MegaRumba is coming back to Wynwood for the second year July 20.

Originally started to honor Colombian Independence Day, MegaRumba has now evolved. It’s now an homage to all things Latin, including music, food, dance, arts and culture.

It’s for a good cause

This year, MegaRumba will be raising funds in support of the Cuatro Por Venezuela Foundation, which helps to fight hunger, illness, and poverty in that country.

There’s serious entertainment

The fest’s headliners are Danny Ocean, who is set to perform his hit “Me Rehúso” (Baby I Won’t), and Sofia Reyes, who was nominated for an MTV Millennial and iHeart Media Award. She’ll sing her latest single, “123.” Grammy and Latin Grammy nominated bilingual Latin band, Locos Por Juana, will debut “Te Quiero Ver” (I Want to See You) for the crowd. Also joining iHeart Radio’s center stage are Zumba founder, Beto Perez, who dabbles in singing; Venezuelan singer/actor Victor Drija and pop Peruvian songstress Nicole Favre.

A hefty supply of alcohol

With a purchase of a $10 donation ticket, people can help Venezuela, and also enjoy a free Bud Light and shot from a giant Aguardiente Ice Luge sculpture (a $19 value). Cuatro Por Venezuela Foundation will receive 100 percent of that ticket. Several bars will be scattered about, offering everything from mixed drinks to specialty flavored mojitos by Cruzan.

Other stuff

There’s not just music but food trucks, arts & crafts, vendors, selfie opportunities and games. Oh and people watching.

It goes late AF

The fest runs from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. That’s pretty much last call at most bars in Miami.

Info on the July 20 MegaRumba fest: Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; free entry and free Bud Light and a shot when you donate towards the cause. Go to www.MegaRumba.com.