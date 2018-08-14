The Jonas brothers were just in Miami partying for Joe’s birthday. Someone was missing.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 10: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Musicians Joe Jonas (L) and Nick Jonas attend Flaunt Magazine, Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, and William Henry Release The Grind Issue Featuring Nick Jonas Album Release Performance on November 10, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

Jonas Brothers in the house!

Nick Jonas took some time off from making wedding plans with Priyanka Chopra to help bro his older brother kick off his upcoming birthday (he turns 28 on Wednesday).

The two guys partied with Joe’s fiancée, Sophie Turner, at Delano South Beach on Saturday.

Insiders tell us at Miami.com that the trio first worked up a sweat in the gym, then enjoyed breakfast at the property’s Argentinean restaurant, LEYNIA. Later they soaked up the sun poolside in a private cabana.

Miami. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Aug 12, 2018 at 12:41am PDT

The DNCE singer and Games of Thrones actress lounged in the pool, and sipped on bubbly. PDA included.

After a night out at Story nightclub, where the birthday boy dropped 10K on celebratory libations, the Jo-bros and Turner star spent their Sunday Funday cruising waves on a private yacht.

Happy birthday JoJo ♥️ A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Aug 12, 2018 at 7:01pm PDT

A pic on her Insta shows them all jumping off the boat.

So where was Chopra? That’s unclear, but the Baywatch star must have been bummed she missed out on the festivities. No worries, this weekend, Nick and the Quantico star are reportedly set to throw a lavish engagement party in her native Mumbai.