Telemundo’s biggest telenovela gets a major star to play an iconic role

The sixth season of the popular telenovela “El Señor de los Cielos“ has big surprises in store for fans.

Mexican actress Aracely Arámbula announced on her Instagram account that she will join the cast of the Telemundo show which airs Monday through Friday.

Arámbula, known for her roles in “Abrázame muy fuerte” and “La Patrona,” will be playing the character Altagracia Sandoval from the telenovela “La Doña.” The character is based on the novel “Doña Bárbara” by the Venezuelan writer Rómulo Gallegos.

“Very happy filming for you dear #arafamilia, with a big surprise, La Doña and Matamoros now return El señor de los cielos,” the 43-year-old actress wrote while sharing a video in which she poses with Aquiles Cervantes, who plays the character Matamoros.

“Very soon, don’t miss us,” said the Mexican actress.

In another message where we see the official announcement from Telemundo, Arámbula commented that she is “happy and excited to be with you very soon in action in El señor de los cielos. La Doña is back [is back]. ”

Her followers received the news of the return of the popular character Altagracia Sandoval with excitement because they consider it will be a great change for the soap opera.