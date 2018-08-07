Posted on

Telemundo just announced that its president is stepping down. What’s next for the network?

Telemundo
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Oops, there goes another one.

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises announced Monday that Luis Silberwasser will step down as president of Telemundo after four years. His last day is Oct. 1 while restructuring takes place and four executives get promoted.

“I am extremely proud of what we have achieved on Telemundo and of the important role of this organization in serving the Latino community throughout the United States,” ” said Silberwasser, born in New York and raised in Colombia. “Today, Telemundo is the undisputed leader, not only in the audience, but also as the network that will take the risks of content and break the stereotypes.”

Silberwasser’s exit comes amid a wave of changes at the network. Among the recent dismissals were Telemundo Noticiero correspondent Angie Sandoval and  Nuevo Dia co-host Zuleyka Rivera.

Telemundo isn’t the only network feeling the hits. Univision has seen mass layoffs as well. Recent departures include Lourdes Stephen; Orlando Segura; and Cecilia Ramírez Harris. The layoffs seem to have no end in sight over there.

 

