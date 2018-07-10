Telemundo host who was suspended for making racially insensitive gesture is back online

After almost two weeks away from the public eye, he’s back.

We’re talking about Chef James Tahhan.

The Telemundo personality was suspended indefinitely from his gig on “Un Nuevo Dia” after he and his coworker, meteorologist Janice Bencosme, made what appeared to be racist gestures. Live.

Chef James enraged viewers during a segment discussing the World Cup and celebrating Korea’s win, allowing Mexico to advance. James pulled his eyes back, seemingly mimicking Asian people. Bencosme laughed, then did the same, albeit briefly, and captured on social media. Both TV personalities were swiftly suspended. Both apologized, but then laid low.

A post shared by James Tahhan (@chefjames) on Jun 27, 2018 at 9:19pm PDT

But Chef James reappeared on social media on Monday. He shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, telling fans he appreciated their support, along with a picture of him preparing food.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for your words of encouragement and your messages, I have read them one by one. Thank you, it means the world to me. They motivate me to continue working on what I love, that together we change the world through good eating,” read the post.

The Venezuelan chef explained that he took advantage of his time away to cook, spend time with family and exercise. “But above all, preparing dishes that I did not know, using ingredients I was not familiar with and it was a very interesting experience … Now I will have a lot of different things to share,” he wrote.

Could some Korean recipes be next to atone for his behavior?