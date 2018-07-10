Telemundo host who was suspended for making racially insensitive gesture is back online
After almost two weeks away from the public eye, he’s back.
We’re talking about Chef James Tahhan.
The Telemundo personality was suspended indefinitely from his gig on “Un Nuevo Dia” after he and his coworker, meteorologist Janice Bencosme, made what appeared to be racist gestures. Live.
Chef James enraged viewers during a segment discussing the World Cup and celebrating Korea’s win, allowing Mexico to advance. James pulled his eyes back, seemingly mimicking Asian people. Bencosme laughed, then did the same, albeit briefly, and captured on social media. Both TV personalities were swiftly suspended. Both apologized, but then laid low.
@Telemundo with the inappropriate Korea jokes. #racist #worldcup #racista #korea pic.twitter.com/Tg6KPCookI
— Carlos Robles (@core787) June 27, 2018
But Chef James reappeared on social media on Monday. He shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, telling fans he appreciated their support, along with a picture of him preparing food.
Quiero agradecerles a todos y cada uno de ustedes por sus palabras de aliento y sus mensajes, los he leído uno a uno. GRACIAS 🙏🏻!!!! Significa un mundo para mí. Me motivan a seguir trabajando en lo que me apasiona, que juntos cambiemos el mundo a través del buen comer. Estos días los he tomado para cocinar mucho en casa, en familia y hacer algo de ejercicio. Pero sobre todo preparar platillos que no conocía, usar ingredientes con los que no estaba familiarizado y ha sido una experiencia súper interesante… Ahora tendré una buena cantidad de cosas distintas que compartirles!!! He estado bien, gracias a sus muestras de cariño. Les he extrañado montones… Gracias otra vez por taaaaantaaaaas muestras de apoyo 💙!! . . . 📍Estrella Damm Gastro Congress. 📸: @jc_throughthelens
“I want to thank each and every one of you for your words of encouragement and your messages, I have read them one by one. Thank you, it means the world to me. They motivate me to continue working on what I love, that together we change the world through good eating,” read the post.
The Venezuelan chef explained that he took advantage of his time away to cook, spend time with family and exercise. “But above all, preparing dishes that I did not know, using ingredients I was not familiar with and it was a very interesting experience … Now I will have a lot of different things to share,” he wrote.
Could some Korean recipes be next to atone for his behavior?