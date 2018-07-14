Posted on

Swim Week gets off to a steamy start with tribal and aquatic themes

Model walks down the runway wearing Silvia Ulson swimwear during the Swim Week opening event, Art Hearts Fashion at the Faena Forum on Thursday, July 12, 2017, in Miami Beach.
By miami staffFor Miami.com

Click the gallery below to see photos from Swim Week 2018.

Comments

Swim Week gets off to a steamy start with tribal and aquatic themes
Miami likes to build sports stadiums and then tear them down. Or leave them to rot
This Mexican hot spot is a Philly favorite. Now South Florida gets one, too
Miami Guide
No Cuban abuela? No problem. These are Miami’s best Cuban restaurants
It never stops. Here’s where to party every single day of the week in Miami.
PHOTOS: The Delano’s pool was the runway at this sexy Swim Week fashion show