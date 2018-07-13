Supermodel Heidi Klum in Miami: ‘I grew up being very comfortable with my body’

Heidi Klum lit things up as a solo act Thursday .

The supermodel was being celebrated as the July/August cover of Ocean Drive Magazine at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel.

Klum arrived in a stunning gold minidress sans her latest boyfriend, German musician Tom Kaulitz (artist Vito Schnabel is history after rumors of his cheating surfaced).

Klum’s visit is coinciding with Miami Swim Week.

She told the glossy she’s a big fan of swimwear. The less of it, the better.

“I grew up being very comfortable with my body and very free, and I tend to not wear a whole lot of swimsuit when I am sunbathing,” she told OD. “So I usually go for a tie-string bikini, something that has less coverage, and if no one is around, I’ll wear only the bottom.”

Yes, the bathing suit designer does seem to embrace the whole skin exposure thing. On OD’s cover, she is topless, the only thing covering her birthday suit is her arms.

She’s also a big fan of Miami, for obvious reasons: “People are not as shy with their bodies in Miami. You walk past clubs and you still see men and women dancing with each other. It’s not like when you go to other places where everyone just stands around and stares at each other with their cocktail in their hand. Everyone is enjoying life and dancing,” said the America’s Got Talent judge.