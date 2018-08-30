Supermodel Adriana Lima gets her sweat on after a boxing workout in South Beach

Model and Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York on November 10, 2015. AFP PHOTO/JEWEL SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

What, you thought it was just good genes?

Victoria’s Secret models have to work hard for the body.

Take Adriana Lima, for example.

The Brazilian beauty was photographed coming out of the 5th Street Gym in South Beach the other day looking just as good as when she went in.

Lima, who calls Miami her part time home, flashed a smile at paparazzi before heading somewhere glamorous (we are sure).

The 37-year-old, dressed in stylish workout gear, told The Miami Herald back in 2016 that “boxing is her favorite workout,” and she’s been doing it for years.

Seriously, the single mother of two is way into her health. Her current boyfriend is Turkish healing guru Metin Hara.

We can feel ourselves getting motivated just looking at her Instagram account. If only we could just get off the couch.