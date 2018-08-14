‘Sun’s out, tongues out:’ Ricky Martin is looking all sexy in his hot new Instagram pic
Does this look like 46 to you?
Man, oh man.
Ricky Martin’s really got it going on with the fitness situation. Forget the singing/acting thing for a while: We’re sensing a workout book in Martin’s near future.
The Puerto Rican pop star recently posted a pic on the beach while in Sardinia, Italy, where he was visiting to perform at the Unicef Summer Gala.
All he’s got on is a black swimsuit, his toned abs, thighs and chest on full display. Martin looks deliriously happy, with a huge grin, and his tongue out playfully. Gotta love the caption: “Suns out. Tongues out.
The American Crime Story actor is over in Europe with his equally hot hubby Jwan Yosef. Thanks for the eye candy, guys!