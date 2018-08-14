Posted on

‘Sun’s out, tongues out:’ Ricky Martin is looking all sexy in his hot new Instagram pic

Ricky Martin arrives at the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Does this look like 46 to you?

Man, oh man.

Ricky Martin’s really got it going on with the fitness situation. Forget the singing/acting thing for a while: We’re sensing a workout book in Martin’s near future.

The Puerto Rican pop star recently posted a pic on the beach while in Sardinia, Italy, where he was visiting to perform at the Unicef Summer Gala.

Suns out Tongues out 👅

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

All he’s got on is a black swimsuit, his toned abs, thighs and chest on full display. Martin looks deliriously happy, with a huge grin, and his tongue out playfully. Gotta love the caption: “Suns out. Tongues out.

The American Crime Story actor is over in Europe with his equally hot hubby Jwan Yosef. Thanks for the eye candy, guys!

🌅

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

Comments

More Like This
Want a piece of Miami Beach history? These lifeguard stands can be yours. For a price.
Poutine is ugly-delicious Canadian comfort food. Now you can get it in the Miami area
These Miami drivers now have to be on the ‘wrong’ side of the road. How did they do?
latin sandwiches
Miami Guide
So MiamiEver had a butifarra or a choripan? Here are the best Latin sandwiches in Miami
Want a free Slurpee this week? Of course you do. Here’s how to get one.
So you thought you were wealthy in Miami. You were wrong, says a new study