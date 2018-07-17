Sports Illustrated Swim Week runway show featured breastfeeding model on the catwalk

Model Mara Martin walks the runway while breastfeeding her baby for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show at PARAISO during Miami Swim Week at The W Hotel South Beach in Miami Beach, FL, on July 15, 2018.

Sports Illustrated had the breast, er best, intentions during Miami Swim Week. During their fashion show this past Sunday, model Mara Martin strutted down the runway while breastfeeding her five-month-old daughter.

Thousands of women auditioned for the coveted SI fashion show and Martin was one of 16 finalists chosen from an open casting call. Rocking a metallic gold bikini, Martin and her feeding baby drew loud cheers from the W Hotel’s crowd.

Model Mara Martin walks the runway while breastfeeding her baby for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show at PARAISO during Miami Swim Week at The W Hotel South Beach in Miami Beach, FL, on July 15, 2018. Daniel A. Varela

Closing out the show was Paralympic gold medal snowboarder Brenna Huckaby. The 22-year-old became the first Paralympian to ever grace the pages of Sports Illustrated‘s coveted Swimsuit issue earlier this year ahead of the competition in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in March. The three-time world championship gold medalist had her right leg amputated after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2010. Swathed in a burgundy bikini, Huckaby’s surprise appearance evoked even more applause from the crowd.

You go, girls.

Model/paralympian Brenna Huckaby walks the runway for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show at PARAISO during Miami Swim Week at The W Hotel South Beach in Miami Beach, FL, on July 15, 2018.

