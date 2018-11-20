Sports Illlustrated models just took over Miami Beach, and no one was complaining

They came, they saw, they looked hot.

We’re talking about a bevy of Sports Illustrated models and celebs who were in town over the weekend for a celebrity soccer match on the sand.

Actor Ryan Phillippe, ex football player Chad Ochocinco, and JLo’s ex, Casper Smart joined such big time catwalkers as Kate Bock, Camille Koste and Jasmyn Wilkins to face off at the GACP Sports Celebrity Beach Soccer Match, benefitting Best Buddies.

On the sidelines, Latin pop star Prince Royce and Olivia Culpo cheered on newly announced SI Swimsuit rookie Jasmine “Golden Barbie” Sanders, viral breastfeeding sensation Mara Martin, NFL’s Rashad Jennings, Redskin’s Santana Moss, soccer legend Carlos “El Pibe” Valderrama, The Bachelor’s Juan Pablo Galavis and LA Galaxy’s Landon Donovan.

All players returned for a raucous afterparty at WALL featuring a performance by Flo Rida, who also played the Best Buddies gala at Mana Wynwood.

As for the newly single Culpo, she didn’t look to be shedding too many tears over her recent split with Miami Dolphins player Danny Amendola, partying her heart out, Miami style.