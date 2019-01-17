Sorry, Cash Me Outside haters. Danielle Bregoli just cashed in big time

Sorry, haters. Bhad Bhabie is legit.

The teenage upstart, who shot to fame after appearing on “Dr Phil” and threatening the audience with the expression “Cash Me Outside,” is getting the last laugh.

TMZ reports that the Boynton Beach rebel born Danielle Bregoli recently inked a $900,000 endorsement deal with CopyCat Beauty. The company sells makeup that mimics top brands such as MAC and Anastasia.

The six month deal means you’ll see Bregoli promoting the heck out of the cosmetic line; she’s already on the homepage of the website. She has her eyes closed, her face full of the brand’s”Beach Glow” makeup.

There are other items, such as a liquid glitter eyeshadow kit that costs just $4.99 and all day lip stain for $3.99.

TMZ reports that Bregoli will also get a percentage of sales.

Could the 15 year old be as big as mega makeup maven Kylie Jenner?

“I’d love to be a billionaire,” she told the site. “I don’t want to s–t o nobody. But what happens, happens.”

On her Instagram, Bregoli wasn’t exactly humble about her good fortune.

Posing in her signature red ponytail gazing at the camera, she writes: “I’m rich, b–ch.”