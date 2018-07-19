Some of your favorite rocks stars’ kids were just in Miami. And they were actually working.

She didn’t go into the family business, exactly.

But Raine Michaels likes the spotlight.

The curvy model walked the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swim Search show on Sunday at the W South Beach.

Checking this off the bucket list ✅❤️🤩😊👙💖 A post shared by Raine Michaels (@rainee_m) on Jul 16, 2018 at 4:25pm PDT

Late last month, her proud dad posted her plans on Instagram, saying being part of such an illustrious group of models would be “a dream come true.”

In her video, the recent high school graduate talked about her inspo.

“I truly admire strong women like my mom and grandmas as well as Oprah Winfrey, Kate Upton, Cindy Crawford and Tyra Banks who are amazing role models. All of these women are smart, hard-working and dedicated.”

The Poison legend posted another congratulatory post with a pic of Raine talking to pregnant SI model Kate Upton.

Raine was reluctant at first to try out for the open casting call, but she said but ecstatic, saying in another post: “I was so nervous and coming out of it I’m more confident than ever thanks to the entire team.”

Raine wasn’t the only member of rock royalty in town. On Wednesday night, Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jesse Bongiovi was at Basement Miami to celebrate Hampton Water rosé, the wine he created with his famous dad. The two launched the “pink juice” during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in February.

And The Daily Mail reports Mick Jagger’s daughter: Georgia May Jagger was out and about doing a photo shoot in Miami Beach. The outlet reports the 26 year old posed in three different designs surrounded by a large entourage. The daughter of the Rolling Stones lead singer and model Jerry Hall a brand ambassador for Volcom.