Some of your favorite rocks stars’ kids were just in Miami. And they were actually working.
She didn’t go into the family business, exactly.
But Raine Michaels likes the spotlight.
The curvy model walked the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swim Search show on Sunday at the W South Beach.
Late last month, her proud dad posted her plans on Instagram, saying being part of such an illustrious group of models would be “a dream come true.”
Check out this video for Sports Illustrated ~ Team Bret Michaels… #Repost @rainee_m (@get_repost) ・・・ Being apart of the SI Swim family would be a DREAM come true!! On that note here is my 2018 #SISwimSearch audition!! @mj_day @si_swimsuit thank you guys so much for the amazing oppurtunity, I hope to meet you guys in Miami soon! 🎉🤩❤️😎👙 pleaseee tag @mj_day and @si_swimsuit and #SISwimSearch!! I love you all ❤️💋
In her video, the recent high school graduate talked about her inspo.
“I truly admire strong women like my mom and grandmas as well as Oprah Winfrey, Kate Upton, Cindy Crawford and Tyra Banks who are amazing role models. All of these women are smart, hard-working and dedicated.”
The Poison legend posted another congratulatory post with a pic of Raine talking to pregnant SI model Kate Upton.
Raine was reluctant at first to try out for the open casting call, but she said but ecstatic, saying in another post: “I was so nervous and coming out of it I’m more confident than ever thanks to the entire team.”
Congratulations again to my daughter @rainee_m on your journey, advancing to the #Sweet16 & last night’s @si_swimsuit @paraisofashionfair @cabanashow runway event. Your personality & character shined through. Your drive to do this on your own shows true heart & great merit. So extremely proud of you & that you got to meet your idol @kateupton. Congrats to all the other contestants as well, you are all amazing. 🤘🏻#SISwimSearch #SISwim @sportsillustrated @mj_day
Raine wasn’t the only member of rock royalty in town. On Wednesday night, Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jesse Bongiovi was at Basement Miami to celebrate Hampton Water rosé, the wine he created with his famous dad. The two launched the “pink juice” during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in February.
And The Daily Mail reports Mick Jagger’s daughter: Georgia May Jagger was out and about doing a photo shoot in Miami Beach. The outlet reports the 26 year old posed in three different designs surrounded by a large entourage. The daughter of the Rolling Stones lead singer and model Jerry Hall a brand ambassador for Volcom.