So you want to be a swimsuit model. Sports Illustrated is looking for you, Miami

So you want to go Miami Swim Week.

Can’t say we blame you.

Though this annual fashion focused affair is industry-ish and very insider-y, we found an interesting option for you: You can audition to be a swimsuit model, then actually BE in a runway show. Plus get some serious cred with your Instagram pals.

A nationwide model search is being held starting 9 a.m. Friday at the W South Beach to appear in an upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. It’s the magazine’s first-ever open model casting call, meaning all shapes and sizes are welcome. Eat up! “No body-shaming here,” reads a release.

You’ll likely have the opportunity to meet top SI models, including Kate Upton and Olivia Culpo, who are expected, as well as recent cover girl Danielle Herrington, winners of the 2018 Instagram-based #SISwimSearch competition and bathing suit icon Christie Brinkley.

While only one lucky winner will be chosen to appear in the 2020 issue, 15 to 18 women from the casting calls will be hand-selected by SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day, top photographers and models to walk the 2018 SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Sunday, also at W South Beach. American snowboarder Brenna Huckaby, who was the first Paralympian to appear in the sports publication, will open the show.

On Friday morning, when you arrive, organizers say to enter the W through the 2201 Collins Ave. entrance. Follow signs to check in for the casting.

If you are chosen to move on, you’ll need to keep Saturday and Sunday open as well.

All applicants must be at least 18 years of age and eligible to work in the United States.

Applicants’ participation may be conditioned on acceptance of certain Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search terms and conditions, which will be presented on arrival, adds the release.