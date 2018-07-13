Posted on

So many fries and so little time. Eat up, it’s National French Fry Day.

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Get ’em while they’re hot.

We’re talking about French fries (and deals).

Friday the 13th is your lucky day if you like fries. It’s National French Fry Day. At least in America.

Applebee’s: Order a $12.99 Riblets & Chicken Tenders, and you’ll get bottomless fries with that.

McDonald’s: When you download the fast food chain’s mobile app and order anything for a buck or more,  a free medium order of fries will  be yours.

Burger Fi: Regular hand-cut fries are gratis with any purchase all day.

Burger King: Two small orders of fries and two Original Chicken Sandwiches will set you back just $4.99.

Checkers: Like their slogan says: Ya gotta eat. Sign up at  www.checkers.com/deals for your freebies.

IHOP (not IHOB):  Chow down on the eatery’s new Ultimate Steakburger and you will be treated to all you can eat fries.

