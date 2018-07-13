So many fries and so little time. Eat up, it’s National French Fry Day.

Get ’em while they’re hot.

We’re talking about French fries (and deals).

Friday the 13th is your lucky day if you like fries. It’s National French Fry Day. At least in America.

Applebee’s: Order a $12.99 Riblets & Chicken Tenders, and you’ll get bottomless fries with that.

Celebrate #NationalFrenchFryDay tomorrow with FREE medium fries w/ min purchase of $1 (excl. tax) on the App only. 🍟🍟😍 Score yours on the App ➡ https://t.co/hkux5zD2L9 pic.twitter.com/jrohf4lseD — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 12, 2018

McDonald’s: When you download the fast food chain’s mobile app and order anything for a buck or more, a free medium order of fries will be yours.

Burger Fi: Regular hand-cut fries are gratis with any purchase all day.

Burger King: Two small orders of fries and two Original Chicken Sandwiches will set you back just $4.99.

Checkers: Like their slogan says: Ya gotta eat. Sign up at www.checkers.com/deals for your freebies.

IHOP (not IHOB): Chow down on the eatery’s new Ultimate Steakburger and you will be treated to all you can eat fries.