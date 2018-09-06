So how did David Beckham spend his big MLS reveal day? Lounging in Miami Beach and partying in Wynwood

We waited and waited.

And the day finally came: Miami has an official name to identify its new Major League Soccer franchise, and it’s Inter Miami CF.

The Miami Herald, um, heralded this grand event devoting the entire front page to the bright pink club crest.

Yes, Wednesday was a good day for Miami, and for soccer fans.

So how did the man who made this (more or less) all happen celebrate?

David Beckham was in his adopted home of Miami, of course.

The footie star was seen leafing through the daily newspaper on his Instagram, saying it the reveal was “a very proud moment.”

Becks was also seen lounging poolside at a luxe hotel, eating a burger and chatting with friends.

Where was wifey Victoria?

The former Spice Girl was recently interviewed for British Vogue about her fashion brand amid rumors of marital strife. The cover shows her with the couple’s four kids but no David, leading tongues to wag.

But, hey, the guy is busy being Miami’s biggest celebrity right now, so let’s cut them some slack. He also appeared in the actual article, so there, as well as an alternate cover.

Following the debut of the Miami Subs-esque logo and name of his Club Internacional de Futbol Miami soccer team, David Beckham also decided to ball it up with pals last night in Wynwood.

Becks started at the bar at 1-800-Lucky where he was seen snacking on poke from Poke OG followed by Taiyaki’s famous unicorn ice cream sundae with the owners and founding partners of Lucky and Coyo Taco, Sven Vogtland and Alan Drummond.

It’s all puppies, rainbows, Miami soccer teams and unicorns for Beckham at Taiyaki in Wynwood Handout

The gang took the party over to Coyo for the weekly reggae night at the back bar. Beckham was in a festive mood and was ‘super nice’ according to sources, and said nothing about fighting a speeding charge back home in England in which he was busted in his Bentley going 59 mph in a 40 mph zone.