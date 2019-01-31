She almost died. Now Adamari Lopez makes a triumphant return as People en Español’s cover star

Adamari Lopez is fully recuperated and talking about her harrowing health scare.

The “El Nuevo Dia” is the cover star of People en Español, discussing how complications from the flu almost killed her.

Lopez knows how lucky she is to be back in front of cameras after flirting with death for almost a month. Back in October, the Telemundo fan favorite was hospitalized after falling ill with the common flu.

The Puerto Rican actress revealed to the magazine that she thought she initially had a cold, but it turned into the flu, then pneumonia. She was at Baptist Hospital for 26 days.

Lopez’s flu had been complicated by a serious parasitic infection called toxoplasmosis and her lungs were “compromised,” she explained after she returned to the morning lifestyle program.

The harrowing experience served as a reminder to prioritize her health.

“I’ve learned to put myself first, it’s a job that I have to keep doing,” she told PES. “I did it before and I forgot and now I have to re-establish it. It’s a commitment to myself.”

Staying healthy isn’t just for her but also for her fiance Toni Costa and her daughter, Alaïa, 3.

“I want to see my daughter grow up, I want to enjoy many opportunities to do what I like. If I don’t, nobody can do it for me. Everyone can tell you: rest, sleep well, feed yourself but if I do not have the [motivation] it won’t work.”

The Puerto Rican native’s brother Adalberto López also talked to the publication, recounting how hard it was for the entire family when his sister wasn’t responding to treatment.

“It was catastrophic,” recalls Adalberto, who is a doctor based in Puerto Rico. “Every day there was a different problem.”

He said Lopez had issues with her blood pressure; as well as fluid retention and a fluctuating heart rate.

“There was not a single day that was quiet, there was always a complication,” he said. “She was in organ failure. It was terrible. There were days we thought, ‘If she doesn’t die today, she will die tomorrow.'”