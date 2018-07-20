Posted on

Shakira’s private plane forced to return to airport shortly after take off due to mechanical failure

Shakira
By Amy ReyesFor Miami.com

¡Qué susto!

Shakira was forced to stay through Friday in Barranquilla, Colombia, after her performance in the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games 2018, reports EFE.

The reason for her extended stay was because the private plane that was taking her back to Barcelona, ​​with a stopover in the Bahamas, experienced technical failures soon after take off.

The singer arrived in Baranquilla early Thursday and was flew out at 11:30 p.m. in the evening in a private jet shortly after her  performance the opening ceremony. Twenty minutes into the flight, the plane began to depressurize and the pilot decided to return to Ernesto Cortissoz airport in Barranquilla.

The singer will reportedly be leaving Baranquilla on Friday to continue with her itinerary.

Feliz de estar en mi tierra!! Shak #Barranquilla2018

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on

