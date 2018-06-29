Posted on

Shakira and Maluma shake up the internet with their video for ‘Clandestino’

Clandestino
Shakira and MalumaScreenshot via Instagram
Daniel Shoer Roth

In just five hours, a video that Shakira posted with Maluma on her Instagram account on Friday morning accumulated more than 850,000 views and 170,000 “likes.”

And this is just the beginning of what promises to be a viral video, because it is a novel initiative, which the artist herself, global icon of music, qualified as pioneering.

The two Colombian superstars again collaborate on their single “Clandestino.” Written and produced by both along with the Latin Grammy winner Édgar Barrera, the song takes off with reggae rhythms and is accentuated with a reggaeton vibe.

Weeks after releasing it on all digital music platforms, Shakira wanted to do something more innovative to connect with her millions of fans in a more personalized way through social media.

As announced on her Instagram account, for the first time the two artists recorded the video in vertical format. It can be found exclusively on the Spotify playlist ¡Viva Latino!

“Check out Shak and @maluma in their first ever vertical music video for the new single #Clandestino, exclusively on @spotify’s @vivalatino playlist!,” Shakira wrote to her Instagram followers.

Watch the video:

