Serena Williams just unveiled a new clothing line. And it has a Kanye West connection.

Serena Williams sure is busy for a new mom.

The tennis star teamed up with Nike Lab and Virgil Abloh.

Abloh is best known for being Louis Vuitton’s menswear artistic director as well as a former stylist for Kanye West. He also designs a streetwear clothing label, Off White. On his Instagram account, we found out the Palm Beach resident’s athleticwear collection is appropriately called Queen. The lookbook was just released and the styles are described as outfits that “blur the lines of sport and fashion on and off the court.”

“When I was thinking about outfits for Serena, I was thinking about her playing the game and her aesthetic while she is,” Abloh told Vogue. “Also about the confidence that’s needed while playing at the top level of tennis.”

Williams is expected to rock her new duds at the US Open starting Aug. 27; prices range from $130 to $900, reports E!.

Retail info coming soon. We are sure we will get more information on social media when it becomes available.