Serena Williams debuts her sporty meets sexy new fashion line at Faena Bazaar

Serena Williams showed off her glam yet affordable pieces Wednesday night during a party to launch her pop-up shop at the Faena Bazaar in Miami Beach.

Dressed in a turtleneck black bandage dress and skyscraper heels adorned with spikes, the tennis champ was in a great mood, mingling with awestruck guests, taking countless selfies and gushing about her nakesame new line. Attendees such as fellow ace Caroline Wozniacki sipped on Beefeater Pink cocktails topped with cotton candy while shopping the racks.

“It’s really perfect for Miami women who have these great bodies,” said Williams of the sporty meets sexy collection, which includes shimmery jackets, slip dresses and athleisuresque tees and slacks. “And you can easily transition from day to night, which is what people do here.”

The married mother of one emphasized that despite the clothes moderately low price (almost everything is under $200), the quality doesn’t suffer.

“This is fun fashion, yes,” Williams affirmed. “But we made sure that it will last.”

Little known fact: The Palm Beach Gardens native, 37, is also an artist, and some of her contemporary pieces hang in the glamorous space.

“It feels so amazing to have all of my creations in one place,” she said. “It’s bananas. I haven’t been able to take it all in yet.”

The popup runs through Dec. 29 at the retail space at 3400 Collins Avenue.