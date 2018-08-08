Selma Blair was just in the ‘hood’ — and there was no meltdown that we could see

She had a little bit of a rough patch, but Selma Blair seems to be doing great these days.

The actress was recently seen somewhere in the Miami area, living it up seemingly on vacation with her 7-year-old son, reports RadarOnline.

Blair, in a bikini, looked skinny but fit.

On Instagram, she posted a picture of herself, looking super blond, in a red coat and sunglasses. The caption: “Happy in the hood.” The hashtag: #airconditioning. The other hashtag #hermes, so we are assuming Blair meant the “hood” was the Design District.

Another Insta post saw her son Arthur lazing in a colorful inner tube.

As we said, all seems well in Blair’s world right now. Two years ago, the 46- year-old had to be removed from a plane after an outburst. TMZ reported at the time that the meltdown may have been due to a medication mixup. She later admitted she mixed alcohol with meds and apologized for her bizarre behavior.

Though her Insta posts look cool, feel free to comment. But don’t look to interact with the Cruel Intentions star on Twitter.

The Michigan native recently quit the social media site after coming under attack after defending pal James Gunn. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” director was fired from Disney after some of his disturbingly inappropriate comments were unearthed from years ago.