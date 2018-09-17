See the Umbrella Sky Project come down and say goodbye to your No. 1 selfie spot

It’s over, Miami. The Umbrella Sky Project is no more.

The colorful installation from Portugal-based creative agency Sextafeira, which has brightened the sky above Giralda Plaza in Coral Gables since July, was disassembled on Monday morning.

Let’s observe a moment of silence. Maybe even two. Because we really liked that installation.

The project that spawned weekly pilgrimages to Coral Gables tested our creativity. Some photographers rose to the challenge.

This is an accurate representation of our souls when we heard the installation was coming down. Howard Cohen

Truth is, most of our photos of the Umbrella Sky looked more or less the same. But that didn’t matter, because we were united in our quest to defeat FOMO, and we were successful. Just ask the people who never made it out to see for themselves.

Here’s how it came down

First, the machinery showed up. Pedestrians walked by as if they didn’t know it was the end of an era. As if NOTHING WAS WRONG AT ALL.

Carlos Frias

Then the crew started to close the umbrellas. The skies were as blue as our hearts.

Carlos Frias

Workmen packed up the umbrellas while we caught a tear.

Carlos Frias

And finally, all we had left were shadowy memories. That and about 90 billion selfies.

Carlos Frias